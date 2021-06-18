Rafa Benítez is history in Liverpool. The coach led Spanish Liverpool who lifted a Champions League in the famous final that brought back Milan 3-0. It was the coach who built that team with players like Pepe Reina, Álvaro Arbeloa, Luis García, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres. A network emblem. Maybe that’s why it squeaks a bit that Everton want to sign him as substitute for Carlo Ancelotti. Some of the bloated toffee have been against his arrival and have even hung banners in Goodison Park.
“Benitez is not welcome” It is the most polite thing that has been read in some banners in which they also send him to collect fertilizer from the field and they mess with his weight, in addition to pointing out him as a Liverpool supporter and member of The Kop, Anfield’s most spirited stands. ANDThese messages were posted last night at the gates of the Everton stadium.
The bad relationship between Everton and Rafa Benítez goes a long way and is that, beyond the rivalry between the two clubs in the city, a few years ago Rafa Benítez said that the toffee was a small club. The coach withdrew, but the fans have not forgotten it and are willing to show their refusal to allow the Spaniard to join their bench as often as necessary.
