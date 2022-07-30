Everton fan scores a goal and is applauded, all for his solidarity with Ukraine

Football can do anything, and awakens the deepest emotions. It also fulfills dreams. It was what happened to an Everton fan who made his wish to score a goal alongside the professional team come true.

It is the story of Paul Stratton, a fan of the English team who received a special award for his gestures of solidarity with Ukrainian refugees.

It happened this Wednesday in Everton’s friendly match against Dynamo kyiv, at Goodison Park. he English club allowed this fan to put on his sportswear, receive instructions from coach Frank Lampard, and enter the field to kick a penalty.

Stratton is best known for bringing food to Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border during the war with Russia.

The fan entered, took the penalty, scored a goal, and celebrated with euphoria, in front of the stands where the fans applauded and acclaimed him for his great humanitarian work.

Everton won this match 4-0 and the Colombian Yerry Mina was not taken into account.

Everton have allowed a blue fan who has been driving food and material to Ukrainian refugees to take a penalty. It was in a friendly. Against Dynamo kyiv. Love to this football 💙💛pic.twitter.com/PBVv5WhAQn – Luis Fando (@LuisFando) July 29, 2022

