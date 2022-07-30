Saturday, July 30, 2022
Everton fan scores a goal and is applauded, all for his solidarity with Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
Everton

Everton fan.

Photo:

Taken from the TV broadcast

Everton fan.

It happened in a friendly match played this Friday.

Football can do anything, and awakens the deepest emotions. It also fulfills dreams. It was what happened to an Everton fan who made his wish to score a goal alongside the professional team come true.

Humanitarian work

It is the story of Paul Stratton, a fan of the English team who received a special award for his gestures of solidarity with Ukrainian refugees.

It happened this Wednesday in Everton’s friendly match against Dynamo kyiv, at Goodison Park. he English club allowed this fan to put on his sportswear, receive instructions from coach Frank Lampard, and enter the field to kick a penalty.

Stratton is best known for bringing food to Ukrainian refugees on the Polish border during the war with Russia.

The fan entered, took the penalty, scored a goal, and celebrated with euphoria, in front of the stands where the fans applauded and acclaimed him for his great humanitarian work.

Everton won this match 4-0 and the Colombian Yerry Mina was not taken into account.

