Everton: fan hides the ball and stops the match with Chelsea, video

The Everton (18th) achieved an important 1-0 victory against Chelsea (3rd) on Sunday to continue in the fight for permanence, while Tottenham (4th) returned to Champions League positions after beating Leicester (11th) 3-1, during matchday 35 of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s ‘Toffees’ prevailed thanks to a goal from Richarlison (57) just after the break, that the ‘Blues’ were unable to match.

With this victory, elvEverton has 32 units, two less than Burnley (16th) and Leeds (17th), but one game played less, so it depends on its results again to leave the relegation zone.

The defeat of Chelsea, which has practically assured its presence in the Champions League next season, It is not serious at a sporting level but it continues to affect its image as an irregular team.

But victory was so necessary that even the fans, without entering the field, also played their game.



In this video you can see how one of the Everton fans hides the ball so that time would pass and Chelsea would not put it at stake.