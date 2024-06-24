London (dpa)

English club Everton announced the extension of Jack Harrison’s loan from Leeds United.

Harrison, 27, spent last season on loan at Goodison Park, Everton’s stronghold, before the team announced an extension of the player’s loan through the 2024-2025 season. Harrison told Everton TV: “It is great to be back – Everton is a great club, there is a great group of players here, and I am happy to go through a full training camp again with the team.”

He added, “Last season I had a lot of fun with the club. We faced a lot of adversity, but we were able to continue and had a good season in general.”