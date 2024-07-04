Work on the stadium, with a capacity for 52,888 spectators, is in the final stages and is expected to be completed in December 2024.

O Evertonan English football club, is moving forward with the construction of its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, located on the banks of the River Mersey, in Liverpool. The project, which promises to be one of the most modern arenas in English football, is scheduled for completion in December 2024.

In late June, the stadium gained additional façade elements, combining a brick base with barrel-shaped metal panels on top. The stadium’s design also includes the installation of solar panels on the roof.

The restoration of the water connection between the piers is another notable aspect of the project, re-establishing a channel between Nelson Dock and Sandon Half-Tide Dock, lost when Bramley-Moore Dock was filled in.

Internally, the stadium is almost ready to welcome the expected 52,888 spectators. The installation of almost all the seats and VIP areas, including a bar on the upper level of the south stand, promises to offer spectacular views of the city and the river.

Everton management are aiming to secure the sale of the naming rights to the new stadium. According to the Liverpool Echo, the search is intense and an announcement of the deal is expected in August.

Despite the stadium being expected to be ready for use in December, Everton will not move until the 2025/26 season, allowing them to bid a fitting farewell to Goodison Park, their home since 1892. Their final game at Goodison is scheduled for 18 May 2025, against Southampton.