One is coming too physical version created by Maximum Games, scheduled for October 3, which includes a steelbook, a 64-page artbook and the digital soundtrack.

During the July 2023 [email protected] showcase, the Rockfish Games team announced the release date for the console versions of Everspace 2 . It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from the August 15, 2023 at the price of 49.99 euros. Also, like the PC version, that console will also be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Everspace 2, a space shooter with lots of exploration and combat

Everspace 2 is one single player space shooter with exploration, tons of treasure, and classic RPG elements. The game features an engaging story set in an intense, hand-crafted open world full of secrets and dangers that will stand in the way of becoming human.

Throughout the campaign you will meet characters with a story to tell who will help you with side quests and grant you perks as you face brutal challenges that stand between you and the next treasure.

EverSpace 2 arrived on PC in January 2021 and now console players will finally be able to play it too. If you want to know more, here is our review.