During the July 2023 [email protected] showcase, the Rockfish Games team announced the release date for the console versions of Everspace 2. It will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from the August 15, 2023 at the price of 49.99 euros. Also, like the PC version, that console will also be available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
One is coming too physical versioncreated by Maximum Games, scheduled for October 3, which includes a steelbook, a 64-page artbook and the digital soundtrack.
Everspace 2, a space shooter with lots of exploration and combat
Everspace 2 is one single player space shooter with exploration, tons of treasure, and classic RPG elements. The game features an engaging story set in an intense, hand-crafted open world full of secrets and dangers that will stand in the way of becoming human.
Throughout the campaign you will meet characters with a story to tell who will help you with side quests and grant you perks as you face brutal challenges that stand between you and the next treasure.
EverSpace 2 arrived on PC in January 2021 and now console players will finally be able to play it too. If you want to know more, here is our review.
#Everspace #trailer #reveals #release #date #Xbox #Series #PS5 #included #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply