Rockfish Games has revealed that Everspace 2 was a great success for the company, able to sell more than 300,000 copies. Not only that, because he also explained how posting on Game Pass had little impact on sales.

The news comes from an interview with the CEO of Rockfish Games, Michael Schade, granted to the Game World Observer magazine. In the same we learn that so far Everspace 2 has generated more than 10 million dollars in revenues on Steaman excellent result considering the size of the production.

Schade: “For us, Everspace 2 was a project by great success. In addition to the sales made so far, our team is very happy with the critical and commercial success of the game.”

Schade then said that before the launch in early access, Everspace 2 had been added to 280,000 wish lists on Steam, a figure sixteen times higher than that of the first chapter. In Early Access, between Steam and GOG, it sold 250,000 copies.

One of the interview questions falls directly on the Game Pass issue and how much it has affected sales on Steam. However, Schade explained that “the expected drop in sales caused by PC Game Pass subscribers has occurred only minimally. The inclusion in the Game Pass and in the events [email protected] it served to promote the launch of the game on PC, it was really useful!” In short, in the case of Everspace 2 not only was there not a sharp drop in sales with the inclusion on the Game Pass, but the promotion made by Microsoft it helped make the game more known.

Speaking of numbers on the Game Pass, Everspace 2 has collected 100,000 players so far, as can be seen from the same interview. If you are interested in learning more about the game, read our review of Everspace 2.