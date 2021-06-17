It will be available at the end of July, with a new space system and more dangers to face.

Nothing goes as well in summer as a good space adventure, and with Everspace 2 there are plenty of challenges awaiting you. Rockfish Games teased a few months ago the roadmap for Everspace 2, currently available as an early access game, which will receive three major content updates in 2021. The first came in spring, and the second will arrive next month, with many mysteries to discover, and a lot of dangers to overcome. This is ‘Zharkov: The Vortex’.

With the gameplay trailer that we offer you at the head of the news, Rockfish previews this content update that will be available “at the end of July“Without specifying its date any more. As its name indicates, in it we will enter the Zharkov system, the third space system of the game “that delves further into the mystery of the Elders, a powerful alien race, as well as the murky affairs of the mining corporation Grady & Brunt,” the study states.

Thus, the players faces will be seen again with these two factions from the original Everspace. But they will also have to cope with new environmental hazards, discover new types of weapons, and a new planetary location which is briefly shown in the video. As if that were not enough, the new Everspace 2 update will add new main and secondary missions to the game, new activities and challenges, an increase in the level cap, and a new class of light fighter: ‘Vanguard’.

There will also be a new partner, who promises news shortly. New adventures await you in space This July, when the second big Everspace 2 update is released in 2021. Until then, and if you haven’t tried it yet, we invite you to review our Everspace 2 impressions with all the information about the game.

More on: Everspace 2, Rockfish Games, Space, Update and Early Access.