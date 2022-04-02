Stinger’s Debut is out now, featuring a new story, a light fighter, new enemies, crafting, and more.

Everspace 2 Early Access arrived last year with deep and fun space action. The frantic battles rock fish they’ve been bigger and more ambitious than ever, and their RPG elements have more defined progression. One of the demands from the Spanish-speaking community of the game has been the translation into our language and yesterday, April 1, the game finally received its Spanish localization along with an interesting content update.

Stinger’s Debut is already available on Steam, GOG and its creators promise that it will also arrive shortly on the Windows Store, adding a third light combat ship, the Stinger class. A fast and agile vehicle focused on electronic warfare, where the installed devices will be of vital importance to destroy our enemies.

The release of the full game is planned for early 2023With the update also comes a new hostile faction, Okkar Prime, as well as improvements to the crafting and resource gathering system. The study has sought to balance some areas by adding experimental difficulty levels, which will be able to increase and decrease the difficulty in the game. Stinger’s Debut also features new equipment for our ships and more story content.

The game has also introduced achievements and challenges distributed by the different solar systems. Rockfish has noted that the new localization is still in its early stages and will continue to be updated and improved until full release of the game, scheduled for early 2023. If you want to try Everspace 2 for free, remember that on Steam you have a test updated with the improvements of the new content. In the game website On Steam, you can also find the detailed information of this new update.

