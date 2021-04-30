After a first successful title, Rockfish Games raised a sequel to its license Everspace to bring an evolution of that space RPG. And it currently has a significant user base through early access on Steam Early Access, where Everspace 2 gets a big update with a lot of content. Content that does not focus on ships or weapons, but on tasks to complete and enrich a game experience that can become a benchmark within the genre.

As seen in the Everspace 2 update notes, this update is the most comprehensive and largest that has been offered since it was released in January. New contracts are added, as is the case with smuggling missions as well as new Hiterlands, or Inland Lands, which expand the universe that pilots can navigate.

The first major content update for EVERSPACE 2 is ready to download! Climb into the cockpit of the new class of bombers, play new main and secondary missions, unlock a new companion and various perks, defeat a new boss, discover new secrets and much more.

The best way to attend to these news is by taking a look at the video that Rockfish Games has posted on their YouTube channel. A video in which these news are attended to quickly, and also, you can see how good Everspace 2 looks right now. And it is that to these new missions and new locations, obviously, the update also brings a new ship, the fighter heavyweight known as Bomber, and a new companion.

In the same way, a new level cap has been added, which is now at level 15, thus adding three new perks to equip. There are new enemies among the outlaws, who are reinforced with the Bloodstar Overseer, Bloodstar Prospector among other new ships with which we will have to fight. On a technical level, the game has also progressed, especially in the use of some of the main tools that Nvidia has for games, be it the Nvidia DLSS. In the same way, HDR has been enabled experimentally and power option use dynamic resolution.

And the latter may be interesting given that Everspace 2 is a game that aims to also reach Xbox consoles and Playstation. Among the issues that have not yet been resolved, There is the arrival of Everspace 2 to the next generation consoles, knowing that Rockfish Games already commented that the game would have its best version of consoles on Xbox One X.

Everspace 2 is seen in an extensive gameplay focused on fighting

It’s been a long time since that, now they may have to update that information and talk about the improved version for Xbox Series X / S, although it may take a long time to arrive, since they are very involved in improving the game in its early access.

