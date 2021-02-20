Among the games in development that confirmed their arrival on Xbox, we find the second installment of the exciting space roguelike Everspace 2. A game that is currently being developed by Rockfish Games and can be enjoyed on Steam via Early Access. And is that the first step of its launch on Xbox is that it first reaches PC as a complete game. Now, in a status update, Everspace 2 details its development roadmap for the coming months.

Through the blog that enables Steam To inform those who have accessed the Early Access program, details have been given about the status of development and, more importantly, the arrival of news in the coming weeks. In fact, signs up to the month of April for the arrival of a great update It will include lots of content.

New loot, new activities in Keto and Union, new side missions and other types of missions will be added. But in addition to giving reasons to continue playing, other vital elements have also been presented, such as they are new ships, the Vanguard and Bomber, which are classified into two new subclasses within the catalog of available ships.

Among the novelties they are investigating is including a companion and balancing the experience. This seems to respond to the need to respond to the active community that is enjoying the game and that is reporting some issues that could improve its playability. While the first update will arrive in April, they have been exposed plans that go until summer. And it is in summer when it will be included a new system, dubbed Zharkov, which will introduce new missions, and obviously, new enemies and creatures. It is also intended to include the first level increase at that time.

Among the issues that have wanted to expose in response to the demand of the public, there is a really important. And it seems that the story that narrated in Everspace 2 could be expanded before the project is completed. The game is having a spectacular reception and many users are asking to delve deeper into the narrative part. Thanks to Puppet Works cinematics are underway that allow us to delve into this aspect, and it seems that the future plan may include expanding the story and thus improving the adventure of Everspace 2.

For now, development seems to be on the right track, knowing that you can access the product in development on Steam Early Access. The game is expected to finish its development phase in 2022, and thus arrive as a finished product on PC. From that moment, your jump to Xbox and Playstation consoles will be resolved.