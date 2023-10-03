Note that the sales include “tens of thousands of copies” of the PS5 and Xbox Series also include additional sales made on PC).

The development studio Rockfish Games has announced excellent numbers for Everspace 2 that has sold more than 400,000 copies across all platforms, and has been played by more than one million players on Game Pass . In total, it reached more than 1.5 million players.

Excellent numbers

The numbers done on Game Pass are also interesting and positive. Rockfish joked about the topic by announcing that players who played Everspace 2 via subscription Microsoft there were more than 1,111,111. As of June 2023, players of the PC version on Game Pass had surpassed 100,000 players.

Overall, Everspace 2 is doing much better than the first game, with tripled sales, considering the same time frame, and players on Game Pass quadrupled. In total, the first Everspace sold 2 million copies, including offers. Rockfish expects Everspace 2 to do better, considering its excellent start.

