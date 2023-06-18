An electric GT40? Yes, after the successes Everrati has already achieved with electric versions of the Mercedes Pagoda and various Land Rovers, the British company has joined forces with the American Superformance, which specializes in building ‘continuation’ cars, or brand new cars to tried and loved classic models.

By the way, they do this with the full approval of the original manufacturer – so it goes a little further than a kit car. This is still a prototype, so it’s hard to speak in absolute terms about its driveability, but as it stands, it’s not a bad car to drive. You feel quite well what is happening with the front wheels, and you are not plagued by the weightlessness that often characterizes steering systems of electric cars.

The steering in the Everrati Superformance GT40 feels old-fashioned

On the contrary: the steering and brakes are not assisted at all, so make sure that you have done your arm muscle exercises in the gym and have not skipped leg day again. Everrati also does something to mimic the sound of a V8, but you can – and should – turn that off. When it is standing still or driving slowly it makes futuristic buzzing sounds.

Everrati tells us that the specs should be something like this: 800 hp, 800 Nm, 0 to 100 km/h in less than four seconds, a top speed of 200 km/h and about the 255 kilometer range of the 62, 5 kWh large battery. The way we drove it, the car still has ‘only’ 650 hp, but that is no small feat as Everrati claims that the car is now exactly 47 kilos lighter than it would have been with a V8.

The interior of the Everrati Superformance GT40 is old-fashioned

The biggest problem for people with a 2023 length could well be boarding. This GT40 has exactly the same dimensions as the original GT40, which means it’s quite a tight fit, even if your height is on the national average. You have to stretch yourself over the wide sill, then squeeze your legs under the steering wheel and above all hope that you never have to get out in too much of a hurry.

Just like in the original, there is still a piece of roof attached to the door, so you have to be careful not to smash your own brains in with it when you close the door. Once you’re seated, it’s… cramped. The wide sill means that one elbow can still find a place somewhere, but that you can soon find the other one somewhere halfway between a passenger.

By the way, the brake and ‘gas’ pedals are very close together, so that you will certainly press two pedals in the beginning where you really only intended one. Anyway, if you meet all the height and flexibility criteria, you will have a lot of fun.

The price of the Everrati Superformance GT40

Another drawback is the price. It costs um… 440,000 pounds (about 502,000 euros), and that’s without taxes. Everrati says that’s because they don’t just empty a car, put an electric motor in it and hope for the best, but that the whole thing undergoes all the mandatory tests. For some, the idea of ​​a GT40 without a V8 will be swearing in the church, but if you want to drive a GT40 (almost) guilt-free, this looks like a promising way to do it.

Specifications of the Everrati Superformance GT40 (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

800 hp

800 Nm

62.5 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in <4.0 sec

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

nb

Range (assignment)

255km (WLTP)

Loading time

00:45 at 80 kW

00:20 at 150 kW

(80 percent)

Dimensions

nb

1,320 kilograms

nb (luggage)

Prices

£440,000 (UK)

excluding taxes