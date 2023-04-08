EverQuest continues its path, after having celebrated his 24th anniversary still in business, with more news to come including a new interface enginea new progression server and further events planned.

Within the “Letter from the Producer” of April 2023, Daybreak Games illustrated various interesting news that still involve one of the oldest MMORPGs ever and still in business. EverQuest will receive a new UI Engine in April, which should lead to some changes in terms of interface, possibly making it more modern and faster, as well as new content for the Tempest Festival expected in May.

In the same month of May 2023, Oakwynd will be launched, the Progression Server with an evolving Ruleset, whose functionality will start from the Legacy characters already present, complete with bonuses which will be applied to more experienced players.

This new progression organization unlocks expansions at a faster rate, based on one every 8 or 12 weeks, but adds some bonus unlocks for the most experienced Legacy characters and the amount of characters related to a single account.

In any case, beyond the contents themselves, what is surprising here is the fact that, after 24 years of online activity, EverQuest continues to be supported and receive updates and new contents, demonstrating that it is one of the MMORPGs in longest running in history, despite the cancellation of EverQuest Next.