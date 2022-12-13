Evernotes it thinks of its users even when they don’t have an internet connection and for a few days it has been possible to access their notes and notes even during their offline moments. Very convenient in case of area not properly covered by a network effective or latent; the update received was quite heavy and unfortunately some users have not been able to execute it correctly as, for some time now, the store of their device has not sent the usual notification for updates. Especially if you own a paid subscription within the application, which would give you all these advantages!

Well, we recommend that you take a little look in case you haven’t done that update. The developers have really thought big, as not only will you be able to access all your notes and memos in offline mode, but you will be able to download them too! Exactly: you can download everything that is most useful to you on your local account, so you have more access to everything.

Evernote updates, but what does the future hold?

The downloaded elements, after ensuring the green dot confirming the download, will be grouped in a separate folder called Offline, just to underline the concept of the loss of the internet. From there, you’ll have access to each downloaded item.

There are many users who wonder how content synchronization will work once they have made some substantial changes to their notes. The developers have been very clear on this front and have communicated, as well as reassured, the user by explaining how the synchronization will take place as soon as the internet connection is restored. Each change will be saved without problems and this could be very important for those who travel continuously by train and constantly lose connection to the network.