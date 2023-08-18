Two years have passed since the real estate developer Evergrande, the second largest in China by sales volume, began to show signs of weakness. Its particular bubble began to deflate in 2021, when it was unable to meet its debt payments for the first time and great weaknesses in its business were uncovered: the company had accumulated more than 300,000 million euros in debt and the problems in the market affected its liquidity, jeopardizing the culmination of promotions already paid for and thus spreading the fear of contagion throughout the construction sector, both inside and outside the Asian superpower.

However, despite having suffered losses of 81,000 million dollars between 2021 and 2022, the developer has managed to stay afloat. Evergrande still works on 1,300 developments in 280 cities. Today, however, he decided to throw in the towel and filed for bankruptcy in the United States. It is not a measure that advances the collapse of the company, since abroad it only has debts worth about 19,000 million dollars. What he intends is to protect his assets on the other side of the Pacific Ocean while he embarks on the deep restructuring that is required to survive in an increasingly deteriorating economic environment.

Domino effect



Because, although they have not made as many covers as the case of Evergrande, the truth is that numerous promoters of a much more modest size have disappeared in China since the outbreak of the pandemic. The sales volume of the one hundred main developers in the country fell by 33.1% in July compared to the same month last year -it is around 60% of the 2019 level-, and the price of housing marked the first setback of 2023: it fell 0.2% compared to June and 0.1% in the annualized rate. It seems like a negligible drop, but it hides the abysmal differences that exist between the buoyant market of large cities, such as Shanghai, Beijing or Shenzhen, and those of other levels, where the bump is much greater.

Evergrande housing development in Nanjing.



AFP







Not in vain, prices in the 35 smaller cities that enter the basket with which the statistics are compiled have been falling for 17 consecutive months. And this is a very dangerous situation both for the economy -the real estate sector represents almost a quarter of GDP and its problems have caused a substantial reduction in growth forecasts- and for society, which has traditionally relied on housing investments .

The tip of the iceberg



Confidence falters. Investments in real estate fell by 8.5% between January and July of this year, only 37% of the housing that was built before the pandemic is built, and more and more are deciding to postpone the purchase, waiting for prices to hit the bottom. Thus, the risk of the situation leading to a vicious circle grows.

At the moment, the main private promoter of the second world power, Country Garden, has already made it clear that it is also in serious difficulties. Last week he was unable to meet his various bonus payments, and many predict he will follow in Evergrande’s footsteps.

In any case, the problems in the Chinese economy are widespread, and are well reflected in the deflation registered in July, the drop in exports, and the difficulties in activating domestic consumption, something that the Communist Party hopes to achieve with a battery of 20 measures approved on the 31st.