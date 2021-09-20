The financial crisis of one of the biggest construction groups in China, Evergrande, has put the world economy on alert and is already being called the Chinese Lehman Brothers. Lehman Brothers was the bank that went bankrupt and started the 2008 financial crisis. The reflection of the crisis of the Chinese giant is being felt around the world, with stock exchanges hitting sharp drops in their trading sessions.

For specialists, the reflex of the crisis will affect the entire world economy, but not with as much force as that of Lehman, which was an investment bank, with operations with several institutions and in several countries. Only this time, we have the aggravating factor of the Covid-19 pandemic, which should amplify the impact of this financial crisis.

+ NY exchanges have worst trading since May with fear of contagion with Evergrande

For specialists, the situation may be even more chaotic for emerging countries that do a lot of business with the Asian country, such as Brazil, which has China and the United States as its main trading partners.

Alison Correia, CEO of Top Gain, says that one of the points that made the market more tense this Monday (20) was that Evergrande called the same consultants from Lehman Brothers.

“The Chinese government should help, but not by paying a developer’s debt. Maybe he could try to finance part of the company’s debt, buy a bad bond to stop the bleeding”, he says. For the executive, “there is no way not to feel (the effects of the crisis) and emerging (countries) will suffer”.

The size of this suffering is what causes concern. The crisis is very big and there is a possibility of the collapse of the Chinese financial system or that the Asian country’s economy does not have the expected expansion. China is one of the world’s largest importers of commodities and anyone who sells to the Chinese market will feel the reflex.

“The iron ore (market) is already feeling – which is the indirect systemic risk. When in doubt, don’t buy, don’t expand. Today (iron ore) is being traded below US$ 100 per ton, something that hasn’t been seen for over a year,” says Correia.

The expert points out that Evergrande is trying to renegotiate, offering properties for payment, but the risk of default (when a company does not pay its debts) is great. “The default is already taken for granted. Now it’s time to see how they will be able to stop (the ripple effect)”, explains the executive.

Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo, agrees that there is a serious default problem and that the consequences could begin very soon. “The first point of concern is for economies that depend on China, which will suffer the impact, and Brazil fits into this”, he says. Franchini reminds us that we are talking about the risk of one of the world’s largest economies decreasing its level of growth, added to the fact that the world’s great economies are not recovering as expected.

“This specific point, which could remain local, impacts the entire economy in the world. Both the issue of company management, as well as not knowing what the Chinese government’s next steps will be”, he concludes.

everlarge

Founded in 1996, China’s second-largest developer signs construction projects in 280 cities, has a subsidiary in the electric vehicle market, a media company, an amusement park and a football team, the Guangzhou Evergrande, and has been on the rise for growth .

But the company’s expansion was accompanied by a large indebtedness, estimated at more than US$ 300 billion in open debt, with interest rolling above the payment capacity.

Evergrande has struggled to raise funds to pay its many creditors, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its liabilities could pose broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized.

Shares of the Chinese company Evergrande fell on Monday (20) to 11-year lows, as the deadline for debt maturity approaches and fears of default grow. The stock closed down 10.2% after falling 19% to its weakest level since May 2010.

“Stocks will continue to fall because there is still no solution that appears to help the company alleviate the liquidity stress, and there are still many uncertainties about what it will do in the event of a restructuring,” said Kington Lin, director of asset management at Canfield Securities.

The People’s Bank, China’s central bank and bank oversight body called Evergrande executives in August and warned of the need to reduce debt risks and prioritize stability.

Evergrande has to pay $83.5 million in interest on September 23. It has another interest payment of $47.5 million due on September 29. Both bonds would default if Evergrande does not pay interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

In any default scenario, Evergrande will need to restructure the bonds, but analysts expect a low recovery rate for investors.

Stress has also put pressure on the broader housing sector, as well as the yuan, which has fallen to a three-week low of 6.4831 to the dollar. Shares in Sunac, China’s fourth-largest property developer, fell 10.5%, while state-backed Greentown China fell 6.7%.

