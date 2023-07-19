China’s real estate giant says for the first time how much it has lost: $81 billion in two years.

Not finished: Tang Chao and his wife had paid down money for an apartment in this settlement in Dalian. Image: Laif

VPerhaps it is a coincidence that China’s most feared company is now putting its cards on the table: since it has become increasingly clear that the hoped-for comeback of the second-largest economy and its very important real estate sector has failed to materialize.

It was only on Monday in northern Beijing that the National Statistics Office announced that gross domestic product had grown more slowly than expected in the second quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, which was marked by lockdowns. Then in the south of the country, the real estate group Evergrande, based in Shenzhen, announced how much it had lost in the past two years since the Chinese government turned off the credit faucet and the cranes on hundreds of the company’s construction sites were idle: 81 billion dollars.