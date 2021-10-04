A man walks past the Evergrande headquarters in Hong Kong on Monday Vincent Yu (AP)

In the roller coaster that is the trajectory in the last months of Evergrande, this Monday, a holiday in China, a new shock struck again. The Chinese real estate, the most indebted in the world and which is feared that its very possible bankruptcy will shake the economy of its country and affect the rest of the world, announced the suspension of the listing of its shares in the Hong Kong markets. The interruption, as indicated by the group in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, occurred at the request of the company itself, pending an announcement “about an important transaction.”

Chinese media have already advanced that it is the sale of the majority of its property management subsidiary, Evergrande Property Management, to its rival Hopson Development. This Hong Kong firm would acquire 51% of EPM in exchange for HK $ 40 billion, or US $ 5.1 billion, according to the Cailian financial portal.

Shares of Evergrande Property Management, a healthy company that generated profits in the first half of this year, also halted their trading in Hong Kong on Monday, as did those of Hopson.

Evergrande, which accumulates a debt of more than 300,000 million dollars or the equivalent of 25% of Spanish GDP, is trying to divest at a forceful marches in a whole range of its assets to obtain liquidity and pay those obligations. Before the end of the first half of next year, it must pay off debts worth $ 37 billion. According to the Fitch agency, between October and December it has to return 721 million dollars in bonds denominated in dollars and 436 million yuan in national bonds.

Already this September, it has not been able to pay interest on two bonds in dollars, respectively, amounting to 83.5 and 48 million dollars at maturity. On the other hand, it has been able to face the interests of another bond denominated in yuan, and has announced the sale of a stake in the financial institution Shenjing Bank for $ 1.5 billion. It has also disbursed a 10% payment on its wealth management products that were due on September 30 and that had been purchased, for the most part, by small Chinese investors.

According to the group’s own data, at the end of the first half of this year Evergrande owned completed real estate projects worth 144,000 million yuan (19,000 million euros), and 1.3 trillion yuan (170,000 million euros) in projects to be completed. But the wave of news about its economic problems seems to have undermined consumer confidence in the property developer, which expects the “significant decline” in sales that it already detected in August to continue in September.

The liquidity problems of Evergrande, a company founded in 1996 and which has become the second largest real estate company in the country with subsidiaries in numerous sectors, soared last year, after the Chinese government imposed a series of limits on indebtedness that can shrinking companies in the housing sector.