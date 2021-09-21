Evergrande, no support from Beijing even if the effects of a crisis are “manageable”

“The Chinese government will not provide any direct support to Evergrande“. Even if the effects of a crisis are” manageable “, even in the event of default. According to the rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, Beijing will not lend a hand to the Chinese real estate giant that has been holding thousands of investors in suspense for days According to the agency the government would intervene only in case of contagion on other real estate groups and of “systemic risks to the Chinese economy”. “The failure of Evergrande alone is unlikely to produce such a scenario.”

In the judgment, the rating agency considers the negative effects of the Evergrande crisis, which was submerged by 305 billion dollars in debt, “manageable” “even in a scenario of default” to be “manageable”. The Chinese banking sector, according to S&P, “can clear an Evergrande default without significant inconvenience, even though we are aware of potential domino effects.” In the meantime, however, the Evergrande crisis scared the markets global groups that see the group default approaching. In Hong Kong the title continues its descent.

Meanwhile, Evergrande shows confidence in the future by stating that “will come out of the darkest moment“of his story. The announcement comes directly from a letter from President Hui Ka Yan, also known as Xu Jiayin. In the letter, reported by local media, Xu assures that Evergrande, crushed by over $ 300 billion in debt, and with interest on bank loans due today, will carry out ongoing projects and fulfill its responsibilities towards buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.