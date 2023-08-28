The Chinese group’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange were suspended for 17 months

China Evergrande Group shares fell by up to 87% on Monday morning (28.Aug.2023), causing the company to lose nearly US$ 2.4 billion of its value, according to the Reuters. Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was suspended for 17 months and resumed on Monday after the company said it had complied with “properly” the guidelines to return to operate. Evergrande is, according to the agency, the most indebted real estate developer in the world. Since 2021, it has defaulted several times on its US dollar bonds. In March, the group announced a multibillion-dollar restructuring plan.