The president of Evergrande, China’s real estate giant, told company officials that he trusts the group will “soon come out of its darkest moment,” state media reported on Tuesday (21), after a day of fears in the Handbags from around the world.

The real estate developer faces the revolt of buyers and investors, who fear losing money with the possible bankruptcy of Evergrande, which has debts exceeding 300 billion dollars.

Xu Jiayin, the company’s founder in 1996, said in a letter to employees that he “believes firmly that Evergrande may soon emerge from its darkest moment,” reported the state-run Securities Times.

The businessman also wrote that the company will fully resume its work and production, will guarantee the delivery of the properties and “will present a responsible response to home buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions”.

The letter congratulates employees on the Mid-Autumn Festival, an important tradition in China, celebrated with two days off.

The text came after a day of panic in Asian and Western stock exchanges, with fears that a bankruptcy of the real estate giant would affect the Chinese economy and the rest of the world.

The Evergrande crisis sparked unusual protests outside the company’s buildings in China, organized by investors and suppliers demanding their money. Some people have stated that they should receive up to a million dollars from the company.

The group admitted last week that it is under “tremendous pressure” and may not be able to pay its obligations.

