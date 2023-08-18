China Evergrande files for bankruptcy. World markets are shaking: here’s what can happen now

The Chinese real estate giant Evergrande filed for bankruptcy. And now, it is feared the domino effect on the world economy. The most indebted Chinese real estate developer in the world and who has become the symbol of the sector’s crisis in the Dragon has invoked Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which protects non-US companies under renovation by creditors who hope to sue or block assets in the United States. China Evergrande also asked for recognition of the ongoing debt restructuring talks at Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands and the Virgin Islands British.

China Evergrande bankrupt: the dramatic numbers

The instance arrives while fears about real estate in China are growing. And about the possibility of his problems spreading to other parts of the economy Beijing. While GDP growth slows down. Since the onset of the sector’s debt crisis in mid-2021 – reports Open – le society representing 40% of Chinese home sales have failed. Even the health of country garden, China’s largest private property developer, is worrying investors. The company has not paid any interest this month.

