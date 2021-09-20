Concerned about its possible impact on the rest of the economy, for el growing fear of a default in China Evergrande Group made investors get rid of on Monday Chinese real estate stocks and seek refuge in other assets.

Evergrande’s shares, which has been trying to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, closed Monday down 10.2 percent to 2.28 Hong Kong dollars, after plummeting 19 percent in session to its lowest level since May 2010.

Regulators have warned that your $ 305 billion of liabilities could trigger risks even outside of chinese financial system if your debts are not stabilized.

Evergrande has to pay on Thursday $ 83.5 million in interest related to its bond as of March 2022, and on September 29 he must pay another 47.5 million dollars for papers as of March 2024.

Both bonds would default if Evergrande does not pay interest within 30 days of the scheduled dates.

In any default scenario, Evergrande – which is torn between a messy merger, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a government bailout – will have to restructure the bonds, but analysts expect a low rate of recovery for investors.

Evergrande’s troubles also put pressure on real estate in general, and Shares of small Chinese developer Sinic Holdings, which are listed in Hong Kong, plunged 87 percent, eliminating $ 1.5 billion from its market value before its listing was suspended.

Evergrande executives are working to save their business prospects by, among other things, beginning to reimburse investors for their wealth management products with real estate.

“(Evergrande’s stock) will continue to decline, because there is still no solution that seems to help the company alleviate its cash flow stress, and still there are many uncertainties about what you will do in the event of a restructuring“said Kington Lin, Managing Director of Asset Management at Canfield Securities Limited.

Lin said that Evergrande shares could fall below 1 Hong Kong dollar if it is forced to sell the majority of its assets in a restructuring.

In a sign of risk aversion spreading through the markets, global stocks fell and the dollar strengthenedas investors worried about the risk of contagion to the world economy.

Dollar bonds

Despite the growing concern for the future of the real estate developer with the highest sales in the country, analysts have downplayed comparisons with the collapse of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

“First, dollar bonds are likely to be restructured, but most of the debt is in global investment funds, ETFs and some Chinese companies and not in banks or other major financial institutions, “said Ryan Detrick of LPL Financials.

“Lehman Brothers was on the books of almost every other financial institution,” he said. “Second, we think the odds are in favor of the Chinese communist government getting involved in the event of a default.”

Chinese authorities have asked Evergrande’s top lenders to expand interest payments or renew loans, but market watchers they believe a direct government bailout is unlikely.

The People’s Bank of China, its central bank, and the country’s banking watchdog summoned Evergrande executives in August in an unusual move and They warned that they should reduce their debt risks and prioritize stability.

The negotiation of the company’s bonds reveals the drastic deterioration of the Investor expectations about their outlook this year.

The 8.25 percent dollar bond as of March 2022 was trading Monday at 29,156 cents on the dollar., with a return of more than 500 percent, compared to 13.7 percent at the beginning of the year. The 9.5 percent bond as of March 2024 was trading at 26.4 cents, with a yield of more than 80 percent, up from 14.6 percent in early 2021.

Investors, for their part, are increasingly concerned about the risk of contagion, mainly in the chinese real estate sector, very leveraged and that along with the yuan came under pressure on Monday.

The yuan fell to a three-week low of 6.4831 per dollar in foreign trade.

srgs