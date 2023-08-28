Evergrande returns to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after 17 months

China’s real estate giant Evergrande back to Hong Kong Stock Exchange following a 17-month suspension for failing to publish its financial results.

Trading resumed after the company said in a statement on Friday that it had “met the guidelines for the recovery” set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including the late publication of its financial results.

Evergrande, on August 18 had declared bankruptcy in a New York court. The company, once the second largest in the sector in China by turnover, went into insolvency in 2021 due to heavy debt, sending the entire real estate market of the Asian giant into a crisis. In the early stages, the shares of the Chinese real estate giant dropped by 86.67%.

