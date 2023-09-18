Another stock market collapse for Evergrande, amidst arrests and the unpacking of the Chinese government

One problem leads to another in the house Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant that has been teetering on the edge of the precipice for two years now and is always on the verge of falling. Several employees of Evergrande Financial Wealth Management, the private developer’s asset management unit, were arrested and placed under criminal investigation. This was revealed in a statement by the Shenzhen police, who also asked those who invested in the group’s projects to report any other crimes committed by the company.

The markets’ reaction to the news has been worrying to say the least. China Evergrande Group shares are fell by 25% on the Hong Kong stock exchange, where they returned to trading only a few weeks ago after 17 months of suspension, to avoid the delisting which would have been triggered automatically upon reaching 18 months of suspension. Last month, the Chinese developer reported a net loss from January to June of 33 billion yuan (4.5 billion dollars), versus a loss of 66.4 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

The feeling is therefore that the new investigation which could aggravate the real estate company’s difficulties. During protests by disgruntled investors at Evergrande’s Shenzhen headquarters in 2021, Du Liang had been identified by staff as the general manager and legal representative of Evergrande’s asset management division.

Du himself could be among those detained, although the police did not provide specific details on the number of people involved in the investigation, merely communicating that the investigation into the financial management unit is ongoing and has urged investors to report any further financial crimes.

Another postponement on debt restructuring, the State takes over the insurance branch

It’s not over. The most indebted real estate developer in the world crushed by approximately $300 billion in debt, explained that it had delayed the decision on offshore debt restructuring from September to next month. Yet another postponement that does not imply anything good, despite the recent agreement reached by the other large Chinese private real estate developer, Country Garden, on the deferral of debt payments with onshore bondholders.

But Evergrande is a different story, also because its difficulties are partly due to the turning point of the Chinese government which for some years has been trying to reduce the debt exposure caused by the debt investment model of the large real estate giants. A method of which Evergrande has become the symbol, first of success and then of fall after that Xi Jinping has drawn the “three red lines” on the real estate sector.

It’s not all. As reported by state media Global Times, China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration said the insurance branch of the group (Evergrande Life Assurance) was taken over by the state-owned company You have Gang Life due to his “serious default” on his debt. Hai Gang Life has a registered capital of 15 billion yuan and will take over the assets and debts of Evergrande’s insurance unit. Another sign of the controlled restructuring and great unpacking that the Chinese government has chosen to carry out on private individuals in difficulty.

