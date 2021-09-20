Global financial market indices witnessed sharp declines at the beginning of the week’s trading, as they were affected by the failure of the largest real estate companies in China to repay debts exceeding 300 billion dollars.

According to the Al Sharq News website, negative indicators began with the performance of the Asian markets, with the Hong Kong index declining by 4%, and the Hang Seng real estate index falling to its lowest level since 2016, with fears that the contagion of debt default will spread to some other companies, and the impact of these developments on the future of growth. China’s economy, as this crisis affects the banking sector, which witnessed the largest percentage of declines during today’s trading.

The contagion of declines spread to European market indices, as the Euro Stoxx 600 index fell by 2% to its lowest level in two months, as the German DAX fell by more than 2%, and the British FTSE by nearly 1%.

Close examination reveals that the repayment of the obligations of a company “China Evergrande Group“It has become more difficult, contrary to what appeared on the surface that the group made progress in reducing its debt burden in the first half of this year.

Evergrande’s total liabilities, including invoices to suppliers, rose to 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion) at the end of June. According to business results released last Tuesday, these commitments are close to an all-time high. While the total loans fell to 572 billion yuan, the company’s cash and cash equivalents deteriorated to the lowest level in six years.

The burdens of expectations of the US Federal Reserve reducing the asset purchase program and heading towards tightening monetary policy added to the repercussions of the “Evergrand” on American markets as well, as the Nasdaq index fell at the beginning of today’s trading by more than 2%, while the Dow Jones fell by 1.6% and the S&P by almost the same percentage. .

While these repercussions were supported by gold prices, as it rose from the lowest level in a month during today’s trading to trade the highest level of $ 1760 an ounce, after the declines at the end of last week that came due to the rise in US retail sales and the increase in the possibilities of the US Federal Reserve announcing next Wednesday the plan to withdraw the drilling program The cash it adopted with the start of the Corona pandemic crisis in March 2020.

Betty Nader, financial market analyst at Al Sharq News Channel, believes that the threats of Evergrande debt bonds did not significantly affect the markets last week, but this week the impact became clear, and there is no doubt that the exposure of BlackRock, UBS and HSBC to these bonds The Chinese group in a large way will have significant repercussions on the financial markets.

Nader pointed out that the declines in Hong Kong shares did not end there, as we see a drift in the shares of banks and insurance companies, which are also witnessing strong selling.

The eastern analyst added that the two-day holidays in Japan, China and South Korea, in the midst of that crisis, will complicate the problem and add to the drama in the market when trading resumes after that holiday.

It believes that these repercussions will undoubtedly have effects on the growth of China’s total output, and consequently it will be followed by an impact on commodity markets, in addition to its negative repercussions on global financial markets.

Chinese authorities had already warned banks that the real estate giant, which owes more than $300 billion, would not be able to pay its debt obligations due on Monday, and Nader believes the real test comes later this week, as the interest payments are due on Thursday. The day that will coincide with China’s return from the holiday, which represents the peak of the repercussions.