The console has a design that is somewhat reminiscent of the old Game Boy, arranged vertically and with a 4:3 screen placed on top with the controls arranged below. In line with the other devices produced by the company, such as the Evercade EXP, these too are based on a completely legal emulation, offering a limited but fully recognized catalog of games by publishers.

Evercade a company specializing in the production of retro gaming hardware, is about to launch a new portable console call Super Pocket characterized by a pre-installed games catalog, linked to individual manufacturers, starting from Capcom and Taito .

Super Pocket: the characteristics of the two models

Evercade Super Pocket, the two initial models

In this case, each of the two console models features a pre-installed starting catalogue: the Capcom version of the Super Pocket includes 12 pre-loaded games among which we find Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting, Final Fight, Ghouls and Ghosts and Strider.

The Super Pocket Taito contains instead 17 arcades company originals, including historical titles such as Space Invaders, Rastan, Bubble Bobble and Bust-A-Move. In short, these are titles that focus a lot on the iconic value of the titles present, certainly interesting for retrogamers.

Both Super Pockets have a 2.8-inch IPS display and a digital cross for commands, with six front buttons and four rear triggers. Both consoles have one however slots for operating cartridges of the Evercade system, which will further expand the catalog.

The release is not set yet but should take place in October, with price estimated at 60 dollars for the North American market.