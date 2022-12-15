Blaze Entertainment has announced that Evercade EXPits new portable console dedicated to retro gamingis available from today, December 15, 2022also in Italy at various selected retailers, in the special launch edition with Capcom and Irem games included.

To get to know it better, we refer you to the review of Evercade EXP that we have published in these days: it is an evolution in the console system developed by Blaze, which exploits the same cartridges used by previous devices but also usable in portability.

Evercade EXP features several improvements compared to the previous version, both in terms of emulation and hardware solutions.

The console features a high resolution IPS screen, and has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for updates. Between specifications internal we also find more RAM, more archive memory and a faster chip that bring the portable version up to the specifications of the console variant to be connected to the TV, Evercade VS.

We also find new ones mode and gameplay techniques, such as TATE mode that lets you play portrait-oriented shooters more faithfully by rotating the display 90° in portrait orientation, and new TATE buttons on the left of the device to control gameplay.

This is the complete list of games included with Evercade EXP:

IREM Arcade 1 Cartridge Collection

R-Type

Moon Patrol

10-Yard Fight

Lightning Swords

Battle Chopper

In The Hunt

Capcom Collection (pre-installed)

1942 (Arcade version)

1943 (Arcade version)

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)

Bionic Commando(Arcade version)

Captain Commando (Arcade version)

Commandos (Arcade version)

Final Fight (Arcade version)

Forgotten Worlds (Arcade version)

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts (Arcade version)

Legendary Wings (Arcade version)

MERCS (Arcade version)

Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)

Strider (Arcade version)

Vulgus (Arcade version)

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

Evercade EXP is compatible with 36 previous Evercade cartridges, plus approximately 400 new games. The introductory price is 149.99 euros on Amazon.