PLAION announces that from today EVERCADE EXP RETRO GAMINGthe new portable console from Blaze Entertainment, is finally available in Italy. Inside we will find 24 games with original license pre-installed and full support for all Evercade cartridges on the market.

Among the games included we find R-Type, Street Fighter II’ Hyper Fighting, Final Fight, Captain Commando, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Strider and many others. More details are available below.

EVERCADE EXP RETRO GAMING: THE PORTABLE CONSOLE IS AVAILABLE FROM TODAY

Blaze Entertainment’s new portable gaming console is available today at select retailers, featuring 24 incredible games and full support for existing 30+ Evercade Library cartridges.

The new portable Evercade EXP features improvements over previous Evercade models

24 games included including 6 IREM Arcade classics on cartridge and 18 legendary Capcom games already on the console

R-Type, In the Hunt, Moon Patrol, Street Fighter II’ Hyper Fighting, Final Fight, Strider and many more

Available from today, December 15, 2022

Milan, 15 December 2022 – Blaze Entertainment is pleased to announce that the new Evercade EXP portable console is available today.

Blaze’s new portable retro gaming console enhances the Evercade ecosystem, bringing back the classic gaming experience of physical, color manuals and collectibles for the modern audience, without sacrificing the quality of the original hardware, software and bringing a instant gaming experience.

Evercade EXP features many improvements over the previous version, including hardware upgrades and a new aesthetic. Equipped with a high-resolution IPS screen, the gaming perspective is greatly implemented and the resolution doubled. Built-in Wi-Fi makes updating your console easier than ever. Improved internal specs with more RAM, more memory, and a faster chip bring the portable version up to the specs of the TV-connected console variant, Evercade VS.

But above all, the console has new game modes and techniques. TATE mode allows players to play vertically oriented shooters as they were originally intended. With the touch of a button, the selected game will rotate on the display 90°, proposing a portrait orientation, and the new TATE buttons on the left of the device will control the game. Keep the console to one side and enjoy great games like 1942, 1943, Mercedes and many more in the most authentic way possible. 20 games are perfect to play in TATE mode thanks to Evercade!

Each Evercade EXP contains the IREM Arcade 1 cartridge collection to start your own personal library of Evercade cartridges. With 6 great original arcade games including R-Type, In The Hunt and Moon Patrol, you can jump right into classic arcade mode. These games come in a numbered box that includes the game cartridge and a full color manual.

In addition to all this, every Evercade EXP includes bonus content built into the device. 18 Capcom games are already included within the device without the need to install them, redeem their codes or through a cartridge! 14 great arcade games and 4 home console classics can now accompany you wherever you are! A full-color manual for Capcom collections is also included.

Below is the complete list of games included with Evercade EXP:

IREM Arcade 1 Cartridge Collection

R-Type

Moon Patrol

10-Yard Fight

Lightning Swords

Battle Chopper

In The Hunt

Capcom Collection (Built-In)

1942 (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

1943 (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

1944 : The Loop Master (Arcade version)

Bionic Commando™(Arcade version)

Captain Commando™ (Arcade version)

Commando™ (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

Final Fight™ (Arcade version)

Forgotten Worlds™ (Arcade version)

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts™ (Arcade version)

Legendary Wings™ (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

MERCS (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)

Strider (Arcade version)

Vulgus™ (Arcade version) – BEST IN TATE MODE

Mega Man (8-bit)

Mega Man 2 (8-bit)

Mega Man X (16-bit)

Breath of Fire (16-bit)

Evercade EXP is compatible with 36 previous Evercade cartridges, plus approximately 400 new games.

Evercade EXP is available from today December 15th at selected retailers.

Evercade VS home console systems are currently available worldwide on Amazon and other local resellers.

other local resellers.

The Evercade EXP portable gaming system is available globally starting today, December 15th.

Evercade portable (original) is now discontinued and will include a final firmware update by the end of 2022 for compatibility with future versions.

Evercade devices play via emulation on custom cartridges. There are currently 37 available collection with more due out before 2023.

collection with more due out before 2023.

Evercade emulates a wide range of systems and highlights modern retro games created by

independent developers, with support for five decades of games.

Evercade cartridges have three distinct color schemes to highlight their contents. The red boxes feature collections of home console games from multiple systems drawing on five decades of gaming. Purple ones indicate Arcade game collections and blue ones indicate home computer collections.