Kobe, Japan.- At 107th National Walking Championship he mexican athlete, Ever Jair Palma Olivares31, secured his place in the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Ever Palma qualified for the big party in the twenty kilometers of athletic walking by clocking 1:19.26 in the specialty competition that took place in Kobe, Japan.

The one born in Heroica Zitacuaro, Michoacan exceeded the minimum time requested by the World Athletics' (1:20.10) to ensure their participation in the next Olympic event.

However, the presentation of Ever Jair Palma Olivares would not happen due to the guidelines of the governing body, in which it states that Only three athletes can be registered per country.

Ever Palma became the mexican room in securing a place in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after Andres Olivas, José Luis Doctor and Noel Chama.

While waiting for the decision that the Mexican Federation of Athletics Associations (FMAA)he marcher, Ever Parmawill maintain concentration on the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR) for your next competition Podebrady in Czech Republicscheduled for April 6.

For Ever Jair Palma Olivares Reaching the minimum mark means classification to your third parties Olympic Gamesafter representing Mexico in the great event of London 2012 and Brazil 2016.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11 of this year.

