European Union more and more greens: towards a ban on gas boilers? Here’s the news

There would be no petrol cars in the sights of the European Union, which would also intend to gradually ban them gas boilersstarting with their downgrading from 2025until stop any kind of incentive and al prohibition to sell them from the 2029. To define these passages a text that falls within the RepowerEu of the European Commission, the plan to make EU countries independent of fossil fuels from Russia by 2027 (or possibly) even sooner. Simultaneously with the abandonment of gas boilers, the plan would provide for the doubling of the diffusion of heat pumps (10 million to be installed over the next five years and 30 million by 2030) and an acceleration in the distribution of renewable gas.

In 2019, the European Union also presented the Green DealThe Green Pacta set of initiatives proposed by the European Commission for member states with the aim of achieving so-called climate neutrality by 2050.

The initiative comes from the growing sensitivity of the Union to the issues of climate change and environmental degradation, which pose a huge threat to the whole world. The European Commission’s proposals on the climate concern various aspects of the economy, from energy to transport, up to taxation. The first goal to reach is the reduction of net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to the levels recorded in 1990.

In this sense, the turning point has already begun in Germany where the Government has issued an epoch-making law, which is causing much discussion, but which could also be taken as an example by the other members of the European Union. Indeed, the German Government has decided that, as of 2024, all new plants will have to be 65% renewable. A provision that effectively excludes all boiler powered by pure fossil fuelssuch as gas or diesel, in favor of new systems such as solar thermal or hybrid systems, heat pumps, pellet stoves or boilers powered by at least 50% hydrogen and biomethane.

More than 40 million plants are affected by the measure and the transition will cost Germany a good 9 billion euros a year in the short term. But studies conducted by the German Ministry of Economy estimate huge savings in the long run for all citizens.

