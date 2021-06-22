The Ever Given, that ship that in March blocked the Suez Canal with its 400 meters in length and 220,000 tons, still in Egypt waiting to reach an agreement with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA). According to data provided by EFE, the SCA first demanded a compensation of 916 million dollars, which ended up reducing to 550 million.

Now an Egyptian court postponed the container ship case to July 4 so that both parties can reach an agreement as to the compensation that the SCA will receive. The channel authority demands high amounts from the owner of Ever Given for salvage work, loss of income and damage to reputation.

The compensation would range between 400 and 500 million dollars

The Japanese company that owns the ship, Shoei Kisen, reportedly presented a higher-than-initial offer of $ 150 million, according to Reuters. A source from the information office of the Suez Canal Authority, who requested anonymity, assured that the Ismailiya Court, located in northeastern Egypt, postponed the trial to continue studying a possible economic agreement with the Japanese company that owns the container ship.

The crew of the Ever Given is still aboard the ship in the Suez Canal, pending a legal resolution. The official Egyptian daily Al Ahram reported that the authority’s legal team asserted that there is already an agreement on the table that could solve the demands of the Egyptian authority. According to another source of the channel’s authority, it would be shuffling a new figure that would oscillate between 400 and 500 million dollars.

One of the Ever Given insurers, UK P&I Club, has been more positive and has stated that “over the course of more than 15 days, in prolonged, long and arduous, but positive work sessions, the UK Club together with the other insurers of the ship they have entered into negotiations with the committee assigned by the Suez Canal Authority. “