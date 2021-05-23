Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In a new development of the compensation case for the Panamanian vessel “Evergiven” that ran aground in the Suez Canal, last March, the defense of the company that owns the container ship demanded from the Suez Canal Authority to pay a compensation of $ 100,000 due to their disruption in the shipping course of the canal and that the cause of that authority and not the container ship, As they mentioned.

This comes after the Suez Canal Authority demanded compensation from the owners of the Evergreen ship, about 916 million dollars, in exchange for the size of its losses in the delinquency crisis of the ship and the suspension of navigation for a period of 6 continuous days along its shipping course and the consequent heavy damage and material losses of about one billion dollars.

The Suez Canal Authority announced during the lawsuit that it filed at the Ismailia Economic Court (north of Cairo), a statement of the size of the losses it incurred until the success of the floatation work and the cargo loaded onto it and the resumption of navigation, including the exposure of locomotives, dredgers and the Authority’s workers to grave dangers, such as causing serious damage to the Authority’s equipment. Some human rescue personnel suffered severe alternative injuries and another died.

The Suez Canal clarified that the declared value of the losses was represented in the cost of using locomotives, dredgers, cranes and launches used to float the ship and save it from shrinkage, as well as the damages incurred by the authority represented in depriving it of the income of the Suez Canal facility during the period of suspension of navigation during the period from March 23, 2021 until 29. March 2021, ships leaving and not crossing the shipping course.