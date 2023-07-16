According to the Minister of the Civil House, it is “improper” for ministers to speculate about possible changes in the government

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costasaid that, in the government, “eventually have friendly fire”. According to him, political tensions with Congress at the beginning of the current Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) werepredictable and natural”, but there was a “distension process” in the relationship between the Powers.

“There is no vacuum in politics. As there was a complete void of Executive management governance, this space was occupied by many other institutional actors. As the government comes into existence, occupies its proper place, things settle down”he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (16.jul.2023). Asked about “intrigues” at the Planalto Palace, he replied: “I do not deny that eventually there is friendly fire, people who plant news”.

Rui Costa said that this “fire friend” was not something he experienced as governor of Bahia. “You saw a lot more unity and team playing, than you eventually, sometimes, realize here. What bothers me the most is untruth and lies”, he stated, adding: “It is something that deeply bothers me, this era of fake news, planted news, because the speed of information is very high.”.

Regarding the relationship with Congress, the minister declared that he will succeed from now on “open the agenda” for interlocution with congressmen. “But, if it is to discuss matters that are not my part, the political articulation, there is no condition“, he said.

“The president’s emphasis was, from the start, on asking me to concentrate on government management and to resist as much as possible so as not to enter into political articulation. Humanly, there is no way to do both”, he stated.

He said he does not intend to participate in the political articulation. “If, eventually, in coordination meetings, the president asks for an opinion, I can eventually give it. But I don’t and won’t make that joint”, he declared.

According to Costa, the approval of economic measures in Congress was symbolic. “There was a distension process. A lot of meetings, a lot of coffee, a lot of lunch, a lot of dinner, and that helps to relax. There was also a decrease in intrigue, gossip, and so-and-so. Until you dissuade it, it takes a little while”, he declared.

about possible changes on the composition of the government, he claimed to be “improper” let ministers make speculations. “This weakens the government. If each minister keeps guessing, it won’t work”, he said, adding: “The compositions and changes, the president will do. And when he does, change a company director, a superintendent, a minister, and that’s it. Life goes on and the government goes on”.

Rui Consta spoke of the government’s priorities in the 2nd semester. Number 1, according to him, is the launch of the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). “We are working with the prospect of BRL 60 billion per year, not including concessions and PPPs [parcerias público-privadas]”, he stated.