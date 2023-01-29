Events | Zelenskyi is a guest of honor at the world’s cultural events, but Italy thinks differently

President Zelensky’s planned appearance at the San Remo song festival is drawing criticism in a country that is not united in its support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi strives to promote Ukraine’s cause also by appearing in various cultural events.

Most recently, a couple of weeks ago, he spoke in a recorded video message to the audience at the Golden Globe gala and thanked the “free country” for the support it had given to Ukraine during the war started by Russia.

In February, President Zelensky is scheduled to appear at Italy’s biggest entertainment event, the San Remo Music Festival.

The matter has drawn criticism in a country whose public support for Ukraine’s war efforts is weaker than in many other Western countries. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the far-right party Lega Matteo Salvini said last week on the La7 television channel that he expects songs from the Italian song festival, nothing else.

“If Zelensky has time for the San Remo festival, that’s his choice,” Salvini continued, adding that he wasn’t sure “how appropriate” it is to mix entertainment with talk of war and death.

Several other Italian politicians, regardless of party, have also echoed Salvini’s doubts.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni however, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, and his government is close to a deal with France to supply Kiev with an anti-aircraft system. Sending arms to Ukraine divides Italians. According to a recent survey, 52 percent of Italians oppose the decision, while 39.9 percent support it.

Zelenskyi — who was an actor before becoming president and then warlord — is adept at communicating through the media. He has sought to use major US awards galas as forums where he can tell the public about the Russian invasion.

In March, his aides lobbied the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to give him a last-minute slot at the Oscars.

The appeal made headlines when the actor and director, who was profiled in public as a strong supporter of Ukraine Sean Penn urged to boycott the Oscars, if Zelenskyi cannot appear there via video. Penn also threatened to melt down his own Oscar statues if this didn’t happen.

Zelenskyi did not appear at the gala, but later in Kiev, Penn presented his second Oscar statuette to Zelenskyi and called it a symbolic gesture.