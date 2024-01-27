Former first lady and senator Damares Alves will give 4 lectures in the country; meeting is part of the global conservative women's movement

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and senator Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) will participate in a series of lectures on female leadership in the United States in February.

The events will be held in Florida (Orlando and Pompano Bech), Georgia (Atlanta) and Massachusetts (Boston), all in evangelical churches. Ticket prices go up to US$110 (about R$540). The highest value guarantees a “meet & greet”that is, a time to meet and briefly talk with the speakers.

To the Power360Damares said that this is not a partisan event, but an invitation from the Brazilian Christian community and conservative women who live in the USA.

According to the congresswoman, the trip is part of a worldwide movement of conservative women that will also be launched in other countries. She mentioned having invitations to go to Portugal, Switzerland, Argentina and Italy.

Meeting of Protagonist Women

O Meeting of Protagonist Women It is organized by businesswomen Fernanda Poleza and Faby Sampaio, who will also participate.

The event will be divided into 4 sessions with different themes. Each speaker will speak on the following panels:

Michelle Bolsonaro – “Authentic leadership”. The first lady is described as a “tireless leader and reference in authenticity”;

“Authentic leadership”. The first lady is described as a “tireless leader and reference in authenticity”; Damares Alves – “Protagonism beyond limits”. The senator is presented as a “fervent defender of human rights”;

“Protagonism beyond limits”. The senator is presented as a “fervent defender of human rights”; Fabiana Sampaio – “Building your way to the top”; It is

“Building your way to the top”; It is Fernanda Poleza – “Awaken the Protagonist Within”.

The meeting will have 3 different types of tickets.

the cheapest – costs US$45, with an additional US$8 fee and tax. Added together, the values ​​are equivalent to around R$260.

the intermediary – costs US$65, with an additional US$10.84 in fees and taxes. Added together, the values ​​are equivalent to around R$372. The ticket guarantees a premium seat before the general gates open.

the most expensive – costs US$95, with an additional US$15 fee and tax. Added together, the prices are equivalent to around R$ 110. The ticket gives access to a meeting with the speakers and an edition of the book “Everything begins in childhood”, by Damares, in addition to premium seats.

The lectures will be held at: