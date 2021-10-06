THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday 6 October 2021, 12:51



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation in Mazarrón to clarify a forest fire that occurred at the end of last month in a part of the municipality, which resulted in the identification, location and investigation of a neighbor of the town, who was They have instructed him as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of forest fire due to negligence.

The actions began when the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of La Benemérita, together with Environmental agents of the Region, were activated to clarify the causes of the fire. The events took place in the El Margajón area, in the Mazarron district of Mingrano, and

affected an area of ​​more than 20,000 square meters of forest mass and varied vegetation.

The visual inspection carried out at the scene revealed that the fire

originated accidentally while burning some pruning debris. Seprona specialists found that the person who burned the pruning remains had not adopted the necessary safety measures to prevent the accidental spread of the fire. The existing wind and the weather conditions that occurred at that moment, such as the high temperature and low humidity, caused the fire to come into contact with vegetable fuel and spread uncontrollably. Furthermore, on the dates in which the burning took place, the Region of Murcia was at an extreme risk level of fires and, therefore, no agricultural work of this type was allowed.