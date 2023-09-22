Events | The promotion company Loud’n Live is being filed for bankruptcy

Loud’n Live organizes several different festivals, including Seinäjoki Vauhtiajaji, Saaristo Festival and Radio Nova festival.

From Seinäjoki event company Loud’n Live Promotions is filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy application has been submitted to the district court of Southern Ostrobothnia on Wednesday, September 20. The applicant is the employment pension company Varma. The company has failed to pay occupational pension insurance premiums.

Loud’n Live also ended up on the protest list on Thursday, September 21. Receivables of 24,600 euros are being written off from the company. A draft is not the same thing as a default note, but an unpaid debt can lead to a note after the draft.

In the most recent fiscal year, the events company made an operating loss of 1.4 million euros with a turnover of 7.2 million euros. In addition, the company has accumulated a loss of approximately three million euros from the previous accounting periods.

Loud’n Live and CEO Keskinen have been in the headlines for years due to various problems. Several gigs at the company’s events were canceled in the summer. For example, the Black Eyed Peas’ Radio Nova festival and Icona Pop, as well of John Newman Saaristo Open festival appearances were cancelled.

Helsingin Sanomat reported in the summer that Loud’n Live has been delayed gig fees and among other things of restaurant services in paying. Around the same time, the restaurant company filed for bankruptcy of the event company. However, the application was canceled the next day. In the spring, the company filed for bankruptcy due to a catering bill worth 20,000 euros. The application was canceled when the invoice was paid.

In 2016, Keskinen was sentenced to one year and eight months of suspended imprisonment at the Vaasa Court of Appeal for aggravated accounting crime, aggravated fraud of the debtor, aggravated dishonesty of the debtor and aggravated tax fraud.