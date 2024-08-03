Events | The people of Helsinki drew on the map where the boundaries of Kallio go

Proceedings|Kallio is a neighborhood loved by many. Many still don’t know which areas belong to Kallio.

Music and the smell of food filled the streets of Kallio and vehicles had to swerve when the free street festival Kallio Block Party was held on Saturday.

Kallio undoubtedly has its own special status among the neighborhoods of Helsinki.

There were people on the streets and the dark clouds on the horizon didn’t seem to disturb the going.

Already Aki Kaurismäki in the movie Calamari Union fifteen men named Frank try to hike from Kallio to Eira, but with little success.

Newer cultural production is represented by the Aikuiset series, many of whose events take place in Kallio.

Now there are huge crowds of people celebrating summer and Kallio.

What better time to ask: Where are Kallio’s borders?

Before reading further, you can think for yourself where you would have drawn the boundaries of Kallio.

“Linnanmäki, I guess it’s Alppila?” ponders Marc-Antoine Marcoux. He draws quickly and surely.

It gets a lot right, but the execution is not quite up to scratch.

“I thought that Vaasankatu belonged to Kallio and I thought that Hakaniemi was a different area.”

Kallio is Marcoux’s favorite place in Helsinki. He especially likes the atmosphere and the people.

“There’s a good vibe here and it’s happening here. We don’t have a Punavuori Block Party. We have a Kallio Block Party.”

Marc-Antoine Marcoux leans in front of the restaurant he opened three months ago. The festival day goes well at work, because the restaurant is fully booked.

Marcoux’s acquaintance walks by and they happily greet each other. Many of his friends live in Kallio.

Kallio’s location is also good. Marcoux has moved to Kallio some time ago to be closer to his restaurant.

“From here you can easily get to the city by public transport. Also [skeittiparkki] Suvilahti DIY is close by. We might lose it, so I want to be there as much as I can.”

Eila Longan the relationship with Kallio is warm.

“Kallio is the best place in the world. This has been a good place to grow up, live and work.”

Together with his brother, Lonka has thought about the boundaries of Kallio and other places.

“A city is a city without such borders. In the 1960s, boys had gangs and different parts of the city fought with each other. It was crazy.”

Now, however, a line must be drawn. The task is tough.

“Good Lord! I can walk here by myself, but this is difficult.”

Eila Lonka thinks that in Kallio people can be as they are. It is an important value for him.

Longan The rock is slightly smaller than the official one. Lonka says that for him Kallio’s heart is Kallio’s church.

As a child, he once got lost in Kaisaniemi park. He found his way back home when the police advised the route to Kallio Church.

The rock church is also an important place for a two-year-old For Aava Porenno. He was baptized there.

For the family living in Merihaa, the dispute over Kallio’s borders is a familiar phenomenon.

Leo Porento says that he sometimes asked about something related to Merihaka in Kallio’s Facebook group.

“Immediately they said: It’s not Kalliota, get out of here.”

About five years ago, the Kallio Block Party was organized on the beach of Hakaniemi. The Baja houses were right under the Merihakalainen Porento windows.

This year, Hanna, Aava and Leo Porenno and Lucky the dog aim to test the Kallio Block Party’s children’s program as well.

Eating ice cream and skateboarding interest Aava Porento more than the reporter’s inquiries. Because of this, we have to ask his parents’ opinion on the matter.

The couple ponders for a long time which places belong to Kallio and which do not.

Hanna Porento favors a bigger Kallio, Leo Porento a smaller one.

“What if I’m wrong?” Leo Porento ponders.

“I don’t think so, you’re more local,” he says Hanna Porento.

The final map is a combination of both visions.

Pot Naumanen has arrived at the Block Party with his partner.

Neither of them is originally from Helsinki, but the duo expertly reflects on the streets and neighborhoods.

“Where is Sörnäinen? Over there is Harjukatu and over there is Merihaka.”

Naumanen uses a surprising trick when he stops to check our location on the street sign. When your place is anchored, a pattern is drawn on the map again.

Mari Naumanen lives in Kalasatama herself, but says that she often comes to Kallio to visit flea markets. He thinks that Kallio is beautiful and there are many wonderful people there.

Hakaniemi is not part of this Kallio map either. Follow the moment of revelation:

“Oh, it’s big, what the hell!” exclaims Naumanen.

The size of the rock surprises again.

In Myllypuro resident Jami Tiusanen takes up the drawing challenge without thinking any longer. He says that he once looked up the location of Kallio on a map.

A large part of the borders fall into their right places. However, the extent of Kallio’s official territory also surprises Tiusanen.

Jami Tiusanen is on break. On the day of the festival, he is working at the Kalliolainen flea market. At Kallio, Tiusanen likes to meet wonderful, strange and personable people there.

“Hakis belongs to the rock or, okay okay.”

In Tiusanen’s opinion, Hakaniemi is not Kalliota, but it is its own thing, Töölönlahti also seems funny. Faced with the official formula definition, one can’t help but agree.

“I guess it’s fine if the city says so.”

While in Kallio, Tiusanen himself often drinks beer. The price level is tempting, although he is not so sure about the level of the bars.

“Now I’m at the Block Party for the second time. I don’t know what’s going to happen here. I just like to walk and look for a good mood.”