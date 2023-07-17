Events | The number of visitors to the festivals is returning to the pre-corona level, sometimes even more

Summer festivals visitor numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels and in some cases even beyond.

Last weekend was a real super weekend of events in sunny weather. The music and party atmosphere was enjoyed at Pori Jazz, Bättre Folk in Hailuoto, Ilosaarirock in Joensuu, and the folk music festival in Kaustinen.

Ilosaarirock was visited by 68,000 people over the weekend, which is the second best result of the festival. Last year, a record was set with 71,000 visitors.

The predicted thunderstorm front did not arrive at Laulurinte, and the festival was celebrated in a warm atmosphere. Executive director of Ilosaarirock Niina Hattunen says that the weather has a lot of influence, especially on gate sales. The performers and the good weather now above all drew locals to the party.

The Prodigy, Years & Years, Ava Mx, Alma and Bess.

Audience at Ilosaarirock on Sunday, July 16.

Hattunen says that the memory of the pandemic still affects purchasing behavior in such a way that purchasing tickets is left for later.

“If you think about Ruisrock, for example, it used to be sold out early in the spring, and nowadays just before the festival starts.”

The pandemic no longer causes uncertainty, for example, so that artists would have to cancel their performances. It has been replaced by inflation, which raises prices and affects people’s purchasing behavior.

Hattunen says that people who used to go through all the big events choose more carefully what the money is sufficient for.

“I’ve heard a lot of feedback from people close to me that people have decided to skip Ilosaarirock this year.”

According to Hattunen, for example, VR’s ticket pricing cuts out last-minute purchase decisions, as travel tickets to Joensuu have cost up to a couple of hundred euros one-way. Hotel accommodation prices have also gone up.

“If a festival trip starts to cost more than a thousand euros, then there is not enough money for every weekend, but then it is considered very carefully.”

Pori jazz sold out on Saturday with beautiful weather and a headliner Robbie Williams attracted around 35,000 visitors to Kirjurinluoto. This is the audience record for a single day of Pori Jazz’s main concert. Ticket sales for Kirjurinluoto ended at 9:00 p.m.

A total of 61,500 spectators attended the three main concerts, and 79,500 attended all paid concerts.

Executive Director Kristian Vainio says that this year we reached approximately the same number of visitors as in 2019 before the corona.

“After challenging years, we are now really happy that we got back to the level before the corona years.”

In 2022, the number of visitors was still inoculated by the suspicion of a pandemic and the fact that the weekend was really rainy. Now the sunny weather encouraged visitors who had left the purchase decision until the day of the festival.

This year, Pori Jazz was organized for the first time in 17 years at a different time than the Suomi-Area. According to Vainio, who was producing both events, it would seem that the decision to organize the events at different times has been good in terms of traffic arrangements and availability of accommodation.

Vainio thinks that economic uncertainty has somewhat affected people’s spending decisions, but still, for Saturday, the festival had a better result than expected.

Elephant Sessions played at the Kaustinen Folk Music Festival Arena on Saturday.

Its history The Kaustinen folk music festival, which was organized for the 56th time from 10 to 16, also reached the second best number of visitors. July.

During the week, there were a total of 48,312 visitors, which is thousands more than in previous years, excluding the 50th anniversary six years ago.

“We were positively surprised. The number of visits increased by a good ten percent, and we couldn’t have expected anything like that”, the chairman of Pro Kaustinen ry Ira Korkala tells.

Due to the economic situation, the organizers had expected a smaller number of visitors, but forecasting is challenging for the organizers when so many factors affect the number of visitors, starting from the weather and the time, says Korkala.

There was also a record number of players at the festival, more than 5,000 musicians, singers and dancers.

The previous weekend’s Ruisrock was sold out with 105,000 visitors. The Tuska festival organized on the first weekend of July also set a record with 63,000 visitors.

Orivesi Allstars closed the Kaustinen Folk Music Festival on Saturday with the closing dances.

In Hailuoto artistic director of the organized Bättre Folk festival Aki Roukala says that the event has returned to the level of 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was organized on the 14th–15th. July, and this year the tickets were sold out well in advance. 2,500 tickets were sold for both Friday and Saturday, the same amount as in 2019.

In 2021, the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary, and at that time tickets were sold slightly more than in previous years. In addition to the jubilee year, Bättre Folk was one of the few festivals that managed to be organized despite the coronavirus restrictions. The demand was huge at the time, says Roukala. However, according to him, the visitor record of the jubilee year was too much for the special conditions and logistics of the festival.

Roukala thinks that even last year, the event-goers were getting used to the time after the pandemic, and because of that, the tickets didn’t go on sale in quite the traditional way.

Roukala is also in charge in Tampere on the 25th–26th. from the Festivaali festival organized in August. The Festival, which is being organized for the second time, has sold out in advance for Saturday and two-day tickets. According to Roukala, tickets have been sold faster this year compared to last year. Since the festival is being held this year only for the second time, it is still too early to assess the reasons for the increase in ticket sales, says Roukala.

Festival summer while it’s still at its hottest, it seems that the audience numbers of the events have returned to their former levels after the corona, says the executive director of Finland Festivals I guess Amberla.

“It is still too early to say anything official, but the general picture is that we have returned to the time before the pandemic and beyond. On the other hand, there are always those who do really well and those who do worse.”

Finland Festivals is an umbrella organization for cultural and art events that represents, among others, the Savonlinna Opera Festival, Pori Jazz, Helsinki Festival Weeks, Kotka Sea Days and Tampere Theater Summer.

According to Amberla, this summer is truly the first summer that is not affected by the pandemic, and therefore it is an important signal to the organizers about how the event industry has recovered from the corona crisis.

There have been no major artist cancellations this summer, which in turn inspires general confidence for both visitors and organizers.

Inflation has its effect, but according to Amberla’s experience, in times of recession, people have still invested in cultural experiences.

“At least in the past, it has been the case that people have been the last to save on cultural events. However, cultural experiences cost less compared to larger purchases such as a new car or television,” Amberla guesses.