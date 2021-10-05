Agents of the National Police have proceeded to arrest two young men, both men of Spanish nationality, aged 29 and 23 respectively, as alleged perpetrators of two crimes against public health, in two actions carried out by agents of the Prevention and Prevention Unit. Reaction (UPR) of the Cartagena Police Station.

The first intervention, while the agents were patrolling, they observed a young man who had just left a building and who, after noticing the police presence, accelerated his march and tried to get rid of a package he was carrying, throwing it into the courtyard of a nearby house. The agents then proceeded to intercept him, as well as to recover what he had thrown, which turned out to be

several boxes of Rivotril, with a total of 480 pills.

In the second police intervention, a young man was caught in a routine control on public roads

carrying 8,860 Rivotril tablets and 400 Trankimazín tablets. The agents observed how a vehicle carried out suspicious maneuvers and proceeded to intercept it, as well as identify its driver and search the vehicle. When the aforementioned drugs were located inside the car, the driver was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health.

Increased benzodiazepine use



The seized pills are made up of a benzodiazepine that is only available by prescription. The National Police confirm that in recent years

has increased its sale because part of this medicine is being diverted to the illicit drug market, to be consumed alone or mixed with other narcotic drugs; At the same time, the appearance of criminal groups that traffic in this substance has been detected.

To obtain these drugs, criminal groups have

people who are dedicated to buying them from those who have it prescribed, but this form of supply is not enough, they resort to theft of medical prescriptions and even counterfeits are made to acquire it in pharmacies. On occasions, there have even been violent situations towards health professionals, doctors and pharmacists.