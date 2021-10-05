THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 11:05



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the ‘Homeless’ operation, carried out an investigation into

Los Alcazares to clarify the circumstances of the

abandonment of two minors, in adolescent age, which culminated in the arrest of their mother as the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

The investigation began when an educational center in the municipality of Los Alcázares alerted the Civil Guard of the possible situation of abandonment suffered by two brothers, students of the center, who, since the end of August,

they lived in a friend’s house after their mother had kicked them out of the family home.

In order to find out the circumstances surrounding the case, investigators from the Benemérita began a series of inquiries aimed, at first, at identifying the mother. Once his identity was known, the Civil Guards found out that

the mother, apparently, wanted to teach them an example denying them the stay in the family home and that the first days the minors

they had to spend the night outdoors, even being the object of the theft of their belongings.

Given the alleged refusal of their mother to return home, the minors contacted an older brother, as well as other friends, finally being welcomed into the home of one of them, whose parents allowed both of them to stay while they were resolved their family conflict. Once the school year began, the situation they suffered was brought to the attention of the institute officials who did not hesitate to communicate it to the Civil Guard.

The ‘Homeless’ operation culminated in the arrest of a 36-year-old woman, a Paraguayan national, from Los Alcázares, as the alleged perpetrator of an alleged crime of abandonment of minors. The detainee and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court of San Javier (Murcia).