Events The industry fears that the authorities may decide “practically anything” – the industry wants relief at two-meter safety distances

Parliamentary On Friday, the Committee on Social Affairs and Health discussed an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which is key to opening up the event industry.

The law is due to enter into force on 1 June.

The cultural sector in particular has criticized the fact that a clause is being left in the law that, for indoor events such as theaters and concerts, customers must keep a distance of two meters from each other.

“We want it to be possible to organize events financially, but this is not the case with safety distances of two meters,” says the director of the Event Industry Association. Maria Sahlstedt.

A safety distance of two meters means that even in a large hall, there could possibly be only a few dozen people, because there should be two meters of space around a person in every direction.

As such, the event and cultural industries understand and accept safety intervals of up to two meters in situations where the coronavirus is very widespread.

Even the meter distance the field of events is more outraged by the fact that regional authorities have often interpreted Article 58 of the Communicable Diseases Act, the provisions of which are vague, in terms of events and cultural events.

Decisions are only made for a month at a time, and the next decision is impossible to predict, the industry says.

However, it would be possible to regulate events and cultural events with other clauses that would allow for limited opening hours. For the management of the corona epidemic, sections 58c, 58d and 58g have been added to the law, which could also apply to events if the regional authorities so wish.

Maria Sahlstedt

“Article 58 is not even intended for a situation like a corona pandemic, but rather is intended to respond to local small salmonella epidemics, for example. We do not understand why section 58 is used if these time-limited sections have been created to provide more precise and precise instructions for the coronary situation in particular, ”says Sahlstedt.

Law interpretation and imposition of measures are the responsibility of the regional authorities. Before making decisions, they consult with health authorities and read statements and instructions from ministries. However, the authorities make their decisions independently.

The temporary corona clauses have been drafted in such a way that, if the entries in 58c governing hygiene rules are not sufficient, 58d will be introduced. If that is not enough, 58 g will come into force, with which the seats can be completely closed. This has been the case, for example, with gyms.

In the Act, the criteria for the use of section 58 d are recorded according to the incidence rates of infections. This is also criticized by Sahlstedt.

“In addition to the incidence rate, Article 58d should include, for example, the health care burden in each area. If people start being extensively vaccinated, what is the significance of the incidence rate if people no longer experience severe symptoms of coronary infection in general? ”

Sahlstedt says that the relaxation of the two – meter rule in Article 58d means nothing if the regional authorities continue to regulate events under Article 58.

“We have a legitimate suspicion and uncertainty that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health can guide and the regional authorities can still decide practically anything and there is no certainty in the industry what the next decision will be.”

Senior Inspector of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland Oona Mölsä understand the concerns of the industry.

“So far, due to the epidemic situation, the number of people in the events has had to be limited on the basis of section 58 of the Communicable Diseases Act. This article applies to public events and general meetings. When people come together, it has been identified as a particular risk for the spread of infections. ”

“ “The economic gap between one and two meters is massive.”

Event area is preparing for the autumn events in a state of uncertainty, says the executive director of the Finnish Theaters Association Tommi Saarikivi.

“Now we need a clear message from the state about what kind of criteria will be used in the restriction policy in the autumn, so that the organizers dare to carry out even larger productions and the industry will not start canceling them again. Preparing performances is not cheap. ”

Saarikivi is also of the opinion that in addition to the incidence rate, other criteria should be added to Article 58d if two meters cannot be considered flexible by the health authorities.

According to him, in the autumn there is a danger that whenever the incidence rate in an area rises above 25, the authorities will impose a safety distance of two meters for all interiors. It would make a profitable event impossible in an instant, Saarikivi says.

“The economic gap between one and two meters is massive.”

Saarikivi take, for example, last autumn, when the safety interval was 1 to 2 meters. The event area mainly implemented meter intervals.

“The corona situation gradually deteriorated throughout the fall of 2020, but no infectious explosions came from the cultural events. Of course, the virus stock has changed, but it hasn’t been so strangely able to change that people in restaurants and subways can be packed but not at cultural events, ”he says.

“I fully understand that the two-meter rule is based on medical judgment. But if that is the case, it cannot be the case that in all other life there is no need to care about this except in the event and cultural spheres. ”