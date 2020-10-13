Events The Flow Festival was granted a corona subsidy, even though the company paid a dividend of 700,000 euros – the dividends had already been paid before the effects of the corona epidemic, the CEO says to HS

The dividends paid by the Flow Festival to their owners in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic are astonishing. The topic came up when Iltalehti reported on it.

Flow festival is one of 100 cultural events that received a grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture this autumn for cultural events canceled or underestimated due to coronavirus restrictions.

A total of EUR 7.1 million was granted for cultural events, and the Flow Festival was the largest single beneficiary in addition to the Savonlinna Opera Festival.

Both events received € 780,000 to enable them to continue their operations despite the losses caused by the corona situation and to prepare for next year’s events. The August Flow Festival and the July Savonlinna Opera Festival were completely canceled this summer.

The same happened to almost all the other summer festivals, many of whose organizers have also received a grant from the ministry. Grants have been distributed to the organizers of the Tuska Festival, Sideways, Ilosaarirock, Pori Jazz and the Seinäjoki Tango Market, among others.

Tuesday Iltalehti reports, that the highly supported Flow Festival has distributed a dividend of 700,000 euros this year to its owners, which is about the same amount as the company has received a special grant from the Ministry of Education and Culture.

This is evident from last year’s financial statements of the company responsible for organizing the Flow Festival. This year’s financial statements are not yet available.

The company organizing the event has made a good profit for most of recent years. In 2019, the profit was EUR 583,000, compared to EUR 962,000 in the previous year. In 2017, on the other hand, the company made a small loss, as the Kiira storm frayed the festival and caused unexpected revenue losses and additional expenses. In the years before the stormy year, the result of the Flow Festival was profitable.

A solvent company has distributed dividends to its owners for several years. It is clear from the 2019 financial statements that dividends of as much as EUR 1.5 million were distributed last year. The same financial statements state that in 2020, dividends of EUR 700,000 will be distributed. The decision was signed on 31 January 2020.

Suvi Kallio­

Flow Festival managing director Suvi Kallio tells HS that the effects of a coronavirus pandemic on the industry may be difficult to understand.

“It’s not about a shrinking or changing business, it’s about it disappearing completely. Dropped from a hundred to zero. ”

Much has been reported in recent months about the enormous effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Already in August Music Finland announced that it had declinedthat the loss of revenue for live music will be more than € 200 million this year, down 70% from the previous year.

The Flow Festival has not yet made this year’s financial statements, but Kallio says that the grant application was calculated in such a way that the grant would make it possible to avoid a loss and make the result close to zero.

“It’s great and important that we have received the Korona grant when we need it. We have not just received grants in recent years. Corona grants have now been distributed both to companies that are successful both at home and abroad, precisely because they would survive the korona with the least possible damage and would not have to lay off their people. ”

Kallio points out that the grants are not intended to make a profit, but to enable the company to continue its operations and organize the festival next year.

Why then the company has distributed dividends to its owners in the same year when the coronavirus pandemic has destroyed its revenues?

Kallio says the decision to pay dividends was made at a time when the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were not yet known. The decision was signed in January, the coronavirus epidemic was diagnosed in Finland in March. Similarly, dividends have been paid to owners for 2020 even before the epidemic had led to the cancellation of events.

“It is not possible for dividends already paid to be refunded. They have been paid properly, and the matter cannot be changed afterwards, ”says Kallio.

Kallio emphasizes several times that it is “completely normal business” that a successful company distributes dividends to its owners in good years.

“A successful cultural company pays taxes, employs and creates well-being. It is interesting that the success of the cultural sector is so skeptical. ”

Iltalehti’s article also points out that the Flow Festival has distributed free tickets to individual MPs. The story also points out that the Minister of Education working in the Ministry of Education and Culture Li Andersson has attended the festival, but has not announced that he has received free tickets to the event.

Kallio sees raising politicians in the story as “questionable painting”.

“They have nothing to do with the crisis caused by the corona and coping with it with the help of a grant,” Kallio says.