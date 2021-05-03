Events The effects of the transaction guarantee need to be further clarified, the evaluation council insists: “Urgency is not the basis for many shortcomings in the proposal”

However, a large part of next summer’s festivals and other cultural events have already been canceled before the legislation on event guarantees has time for consideration by Parliament.

Planned the effects of the event guarantee should be clarified before the bill on support is submitted to parliament, considers the legislation evaluation board. The Council considers that the impact assessment of the draft is limited and incomplete. Beneficiaries and companies outside the eligibility criteria should be described in more detail.

In addition, the economic impact of the aid on companies should be better assessed from a competition perspective.

The Council notes that the draft seems to exclude new or newly grown companies from the scope of the aid. It would have been appropriate for the draft proposal to provide a description of the degree of business turnover in the event industry in previous years.

The draft has been drawn up in a hurry, which is reflected in the outcome, the Council notes.

“Impact assessments of the draft proposal, like any other draft proposal, have been prepared exceptionally quickly, but urgency alone does not justify the many shortcomings of the proposal,” the Council notes.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy sent a proposal for an event guarantee to the opinion round just over a month ago. The Evaluation Council requires that the draft be amended in accordance with the opinion before it is submitted to Parliament.

The event guarantee would be created by adding a new form of support to organizers of public events to the law on fixed-term cost support for companies. It would be a pre-commitment through which the organizers could receive support if the event had to be canceled due to a law or an order of an authority.

However, a large part of next summer’s festivals and other cultural events have already been canceled before the legislation on event guarantees has time for consideration by Parliament. The draft proposal estimates the total amount of support to be paid to event organizers at between EUR 45 and 55 million.