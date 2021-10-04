EP Murcia Monday, 4 October 2021, 11:29



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out an investigation in Totana aimed at identifying and locating the alleged perpetrators of

two assaults with a knife, which occurred in a bar and on a public road of the municipality, which culminated in the arrest of two people as alleged perpetrators of two crimes of injuries with a knife.

Both cases, without ties in common, but occurred on consecutive days, generated a certain social alarm in the population, according to sources from the Benemérita in a statement.

One of the investigations began when the Civil Guard learned of a fight that occurred inside a bar where one of the customers had been bothering the rest of the clientele and,

after being admonished by the owner, he pounced on her violently, being intercepted by another person who was also on the premises.

The victim suffered an incised wound on his arm that he interposed to prevent the trajectory of the knife wielded by the aggressor from reaching his abdomen. Investigators found out that the weapon used was a switchblade.

The second of the cases occurred on public roads. On this occasion, a neighbor of the municipality recognized a person, who he suspected had caused damage to his vehicle days before, so he tried to clarify what happened, which led to an argument. This discussion ended when the suspect cut him with a large kitchen knife, causing a wound that required 15 stitches.

In both cases,

the perpetrators hastily fled the crime scenes to avoid their locationTherefore, the researchers had to collect numerous evidence and testimonies to be able to identify them.

These investigations have been positive with the identification and location of two people, aged 33 and 54, of Guatemalan and Moroccan nationalities, and residents of Totana, who have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of two separate crimes of injuries with a knife. The detainees and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court of Totana (Murcia).