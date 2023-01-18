Events | Senate Square will have a large terrace again in the summer, we are looking for a contractor

We are looking for a long-term operator for the large terrace to be implemented in June-August.

Senate Square events will be developed with the help of a multi-year regional lease agreement, informs Helsingin kaupunkitilat oy.

Last summer, Helsinki didn’t get a large terrace. In the summer of 2021, a large terrace was erected at Kasarmitori, and for the first time it was implemented in the summer of 2020 at Senate Square.

Now Helsingin kaupunkitilat oy is looking for a long-term partner to operate summer terrace operations and develop the city’s food culture together with the company.

Among other things, the operator is required to have knowledge of the food industry and extensive networks, as well as experience in event production and a commitment to a multi-year contract.

The operator must also have the resources and ability to design suitable for the value environment of the terrace area and to apply for a building control permit, the company informs.

Senate Square the contract period for the large terrace is for the years 2023–2026. Terrace activities can be carried out in June-August.

The multi-year agreement aims to enable, for example, investments in the region’s infrastructure.

Suurterassi is part of the city’s tourism and events program for the years 2022–2026. The goal is to strengthen Helsinki’s international image with the help of food and restaurants.