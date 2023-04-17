Events | Scouts perform in the center of Helsinki

At Helsinki’s Narikkator, during Patrol Week, you can get to know the coast guard or find your way around with a sea map.

Capital region scouts take over Helsinki’s Narikkatori on the 18th-20th April. The event is part of the national Scout Week, which is therefore celebrated this week.

A number of program points will appear at Narikkatori, the Scouts of the Capital Region say in their announcement. At the program points, scouts present their activities, i.e. with them you can, for example, get to know the sea guard, orient yourself using a nautical chart or identify animals in the Baltic Sea. The program points are open from 17:00 to 20:00.

Scout week among the biggest events in the capital region is the scout skills competition Törmä organized in Läsi-Helsinki. The participants in the competition are between 10 and 17 years old. The Törmä event brings together half a thousand people.

65,000 children, young people and adults participate in scouting every year – 13,000 of them in the capital region.