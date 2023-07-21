Events | Late night movies gather so many people in Vantaa that even the organizers are embarrassed

In August, you can watch movies under the starry sky in three locations in Helsinki and eight in Vantaa.

From Vantaa has slowly become a big organizing place for outdoor movies. This summer, you can enjoy movies under the starry sky in no less than seven districts across Vantaa.

The free events are organized in cooperation by the city’s cultural services and Pop Up Kino Helsinki.

“There are many great places in Vantaa, such as manor parks, which are suitable for organizing movie picnics. There are also many active residents in Vantaa who have invited us to the site,” he says Janne Hulkkonen Pop Up Kino from Helsinki.

Today, Hulkkonen and his partners also run the film screenings of Kino Myyr and Rekolan Kino.

Hulkkonen and his partners started organizing film screenings in Helsinki’s Kivinoka already 10 years ago. At that time, they wanted to make Kivinokka more widely known, because the city had zoning intentions regarding it.

The first movie picnic in Vantaa was organized in the summer of 2019. After getting things sorted out with the various authorities, more movie picnics started popping up every year.

“For example, in Pähkinärinte, the first event was organized specifically at the request of active residents. Tovehundreds of people came to see the film, which surprised even the local activists.”

The residents of Myyrmäki and Kivistö have also been on the move. Hakunila manor park and Backas manor park in Ylästö have attracted a lot of people.

The tour of free movie picnics for the public starts on Tuesday, August 15 from Tikkurila Kirjastopuisto and ends at Havukoski’s outdoor recreation area on Saturday, September 2. Events in Kivistö, Backas manor, Håkansböle manor and Myyrmäe can fit in between.

Last In 2008, the picnics drew a total of around 2,750 people to the open-air theaters in the dark evenings. The largest audience was gathered by the Abba musical Mamma Mia!which was seen by 800 people in Kivistö General Park.

This summer, the sequel to the film will be shown in Kivistö, Mamma Mia! Here we go again. In addition, the program includes, among other things, the one that premiered in the spring by Charlotte Wells directed by Aftersun.

All shows are organized subject to weather conditions. According to Hulkkonen, even rain wouldn’t jam the machines, but it would be uncomfortable for spectators.

“The biggest problem for us organizers is the wind. The 10-meter screen is anchored to the ground, but if the wind is strong, it can fly away.”

So far, outdoor movies have had good luck. Only two films have had to be postponed to another day.